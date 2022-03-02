A Lake Havasu City business was filmed this week as part of a growing “free speech audit” demonstration, led by a New York paparazzo once accused of stalking Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin.
The demonstration occurred Saturday morning at Downtown Havasu business Sanchez-Hawkins Jewelers, where self-described photojournalist Jason Gutterman, of Amagansett, began recording the business from a sidewalk on McCulloch Boulevard.
Business co-owner Steve Sanchez approached Gutterman and an associate of Gutterman’s at the scene, to inquire as to their presence. Gutterman posted video of their interaction Sunday on YouTube.
Gutterman introduced himself as a photojournalist, who was working on an investigation that he was “hired to do.” Upon further inquiries, Gutterman appeared to behave contentiously with store employees.
“Do you have a problem with people who are just out, living their life?” Gutterman said in his recording.
“Yeah, it’s weird,” replied one of the store’s employees.
The video shows Gutterman appearing to antagonize Sanchez-Hawkins’ owners from the sidewalk in front of the business, remaining on public property throughout the exchange. Sanchez later reported the exchange to law enforcement.
The Departed
Almost a decade prior to his visit to Downtown Havasu this weekend, Gutterman became embroiled in a public feud with actor Alec Baldwin, after displaying allegedly similar behavior in East Hampton, New York.
Gutterman was accused by the actor in 2013 of harassing Baldwin, his wife and daughter in East Hampton, which led to a public exchange in the East Hampton Star newspaper. In letters to the newspaper’s editor, Gutterman chastised Baldwin’s appearance as well as what Gutterman viewed as a history of verbal abuse and physical assault by the actor toward paparazzi, as well as his own family. That year, Baldwin penned a letter to the editor of the East Hampton Star, of New York, referring to Gutterman as a “fool and a coward.”
Far from Upstate New York, Gutterman has chronicled his journey across Western Arizona last week, as he visited locations in Yuma, Quartzsite and in Havasu on Friday. Gutterman has posted videos of encounters with businesses and public officials on his YouTube channel, “Amagansett Press,” which was created in 2009. He is known to conduct such demonstrations alongside his son, Benjamin Gutterman, who is himself the host of YouTube channel “Watching the Watchmen.”
The Bounds of the Law
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, “First Amendment auditors” are people who specifically film on public property, police stations and at public facilities, for the purpose of testing communities’ respect for their rights to do so. Participants in those audits may antagonize patrons and business owners, while remaining technically within the bounds of the law.
If Gutterman hoped for a confrontation with the Lake Havasu City Police Department this weekend, he may have been disappointed.
“They obviously called the police, and the police were smart enough not to come out and do anything stupid,” Gutterman said in his Sunday video. “So they informed them of what we were doing … I enjoy my rights. Each and every single one of them. There are people in other countries who are being stripped of their civil liberties as we speak … rights are like muscles. If you don’t exercise them, they go away.”
Gutterman was arrested last year in Florida, while recording video on public property outside of a UPS facility. During that incident, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene, and questioned Gutterman about his activities. According to statements by Gutterman’s attorney in that case, deputies quoted a Florida statute that prohibits people from being within 500 feet of a school within an hour of dismissal, without a valid reason to be there. Gutterman was taken into custody at the scene, but that case was later dismissed by a Bay County judge.
In February 2020, Gutterman engaged in a previous assembly at a post office in Silverthorne, Colorado. Law enforcement officers at the scene asked Gutterman to leave the location - which according to Gutterman, officers were not within their rights to do. The town of Silverthorne agreed to pay a $9,500 settlement to Gutterman after that incident.
A similar incident took place in 2018, in Colorado Springs, when “First Amendment Auditor” Terrell Clayton was detained after filming patrol cruisers in the parking lot of one of the city’s police buildings. During that incident, Clayton’s phone and camera were confiscated by officers. Clayton was ultimately awarded $41,000 in a subsequent lawsuit.
“First Amendment auditors’ regularly target public facilities and record the location, and any interactions with staff and members of the public,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolet this week. “(Arizona harassment law) does not apply to an otherwise lawful demonstration, assembly or picketing. Each reported incident is reviewed to ensure that the accused individuals are participating in a lawful demonstration.”
Under Arizona law, Gutterman was within his rights to record Sanchez-Hawkins’ owners and employees from public property.
According to Tribolet, this has been the first example of a “First Amendment Audit” in Havasu. Local business owners are advised to educate themselves and their employees in reference to “First Amendment auditors.” A calm approach, he says, may be the best option.
“In many cases, ‘auditors’ are trying to get a negative response from their target,” Tribolet said. “It is the best practice to remain calm. This prevents them from having video footage that might gain attention on social media.”
The Fallout
Gutterman’s “Amagansett Press” YouTube channel was host to 315,000 subscribers as of this week. By Wednesday, the video Gutterman recorded at Sanchez-Hawkins Jewelers had been viewed more than 137,000 times.
And according to Sanchez, Gutterman’s fans have made known their disdain for the business owner. Guzman says he has received dozens of harassing phone calls this week, and supporters of Gutterman have filled his social media pages with negative comments and negative reviews.
“We’ve received threatening phone calls,” Sanchez said. “People have said we should die, that our building should burn down. Facebook, google and yelp have filled up with negative comments.”
Many of those comments were reported and taken down as of Tuesday, Sanchez said.
“I don’t know if this is a right-wing thing, or left-wing … it’s insanity,” Sanchez said. “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
According to Gutterman’s YouTube page, he appeared Tuesday to perform a similar “audit” at a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Henderson, Nevada.
Readers can view Gutterman’s Sunday video at YouTube’s “Amagansett Press” channel.
