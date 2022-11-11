Former Thunderbolt Middle School teacher Samantha Peer, who resigned from her position after Lake Havasu Unified School District officials became aware of her OnlyFans account, released a video statement Friday afternoon.
In the video, Peer says she resigned after being placed on paid administrative leave and probation due to her online activity. Peer said after news stories were published on Thursday evening, she started getting unwanted attention from the public. She also said her gym membership was canceled because of the public response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.