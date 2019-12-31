The former chief of the Yucca Fire District could plead guilty to theft charges this week after months of negotiations with Mohave County prosecutors.
Attorneys for Matthew J. Young, 40, filed a motion to strike Young’s trial this February and set a change of plea hearing for Thursday.
“The parties involved have exchanged disclosure, conducted plea negotiations and reached a non-trial resolution,” Lake Havasu City attorney Shawn Hamp wrote in his motion to set the hearing.
Young was arraigned in August on felony counts relating to embezzlement after he allegedly turned himself in to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year. According to investigators, Young admitted to stealing about $40,000 from his department’s bank account since last year.
Young’s duties as chief over his district included procuring new equipment through the district’s bank account, billing by the department and managing the district’s day-to-day operations. According to investigators, Young used the money allegedly stolen from the Yucca Fire District’s bank account to purchase several guns, 3D printers, two boats and other items.
The details of Young’s pending plea agreement were not available to the public as of Tuesday afternoon. Attempts to contact Hamp by telephone were unsuccessful as of Tuesday afternoon.
Theft of more than $25,000 is defined as a Class Two felony under Arizona statute, punishable by as much as 12.5 years in prison.
