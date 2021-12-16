Renovations are soon to be underway at Davis Camp and the Horizon Six Improvement District, and one Fort Mohave contractor could be responsible for both.
Premier Backhoe, Inc, has been offered contracts to complete the final phase of water infrastructure renovations at Davis Camp, in the area of Bullhead City. County officials hope to budget $360,000 toward the project, from a pool of $41 million under this year’s American Rescue Plan Act.
But as one project nears its end, another is only just beginning. Long-sought repair and replacement to a water system maintained by the Horizon Six Improvement District, east of Lake Havasu City, could soon become a reality. And it could begin next year with the replacement of five pressure-reducing valves throughout the community. The county will also vote Monday on whether to approve a $360,000 contract with Premier Backhoe, Inc. for the repairs.
The county issued more than 400 requests for bidding from possible contractors on each project in October, with Premier Backhoe offering the lowest competitive bid for repairs at Horizon Six. For the work at Davis Camp, Premier offered the only bid as of this week.
Renovation of Davis Camp’s water system has remained ongoing for the past several years. And according to statements by county officials in September, the final phase of the project will include 1,800 feet of new PVC waterline at the park. And as the park continues to see a rise in popularity among visitors and county residents, Angus said earlier this year those repairs will be needed to accommodate them.
At Horizon Six, residents have for years sought solutions to a growing list – and rising cost – of flaws in the district’s 37-year-old water system. Last year, the cost of full repairs to that system were an estimated $2.19 million.
Horizon Six community members were forced to consider increases in water fees throughout the district until earlier this year, when the county’s governing board approved $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project. The first step of that project will be to replace five pressure-release valves in the community under a contract with Premier Backhoe.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether to approve each contract at its next meeting Dec. 20, in Kingman. Both contracts are listed as consent agenda items at the meeting, and will not require discussion by the board of supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.