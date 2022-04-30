A Fort Mohave man was arrested Wednesday morning, after a pursuit that began in California, and ended only when the suspect was stopped and apprehended by La Paz County Sheriff’s deputies.
According to San Bernardino County officials, California deputies attempted to stop 46-year-old Jason Tucker in the Needles area, when he was allegedly seen driving through a red light, and crossing over a solid yellow double-line in the roadway to pass another vehicle. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop tucker’s vehicle, the report said, at which point Tucker allegedly began to drive recklessly while failing to yield to deputies.
Deputies pursued Tucker, who reportedly fled eastbound on I-40. Tucker exited the highway onto State Route 95, and into Lake Havasu City. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies ended their pursuit, the report said, and informed surrounding law enforcement agencies of the suspect vehicle’s description.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, La Paz County deputies later found Tucker’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Tucker allegedly attempted to escape from La Paz County deputies, but was ultimately stopped and apprehended.
Tucker has now been charged in California with one felony count of evading law enforcement with disregard for public safety. According to San Bernardino County authorities, Tucker faces additional criminal charges in Arizona.
Today's News-Herald
