A Fort Mohave man was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated DUI after his alleged involvement in a non-injury traffic accident. According to the report, the reporting party heard the crash outside of his home and went to investigate. There, he allegedly found a white pickup truck in his front yard and a man standing beside it. The man, identified as 35-year-old Lauro Maldonado-Nieves, allegedly attempted to pay the victim cash for the damages, and tried to leave the scene in his vehicle.
According to deputies, the victim took a photo of Nieves’ license plate and attempted to prevent him from leaving. Deputies arrived at the scene shortly afterward, the report said, and confronted Nieves. Deputies say Nieves smelled of alcohol during, and he allegedly refused to answer questions by law enforcement. Nieves was arrested at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital, where deputies obtained a warrant to test Nieves’ blood to determine his level of intoxication. A records check also allegedly showed Nieves’ to have been driving with a suspended license. Nieves’ blood was taken for testing, and he was transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
