A Fort Mohave man is being charged with a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police were called to the 4100 block of S. Lynn Dr. for a disturbance when neighbors heard yelling. According to the police report, a woman and Christopher Mauch, 29, were drinking, she said that he got aggressive when she asked him to stop drinking. The woman claimed that Mauch grabbed a knife and held it to her throat, and then grabbed a handgun and put it to her head and in her mouth. The woman said that she got out of the apartment without any injury. Police attempted to make contact with Mauch, calling him with loud speakers, and calling for SWAT. Police ended up getting a search warrant and used a distracting device and chemical agents to get Mauch out. He exited the home and was arrested, he claimed that he had been drinking and did not remember what happened. He was also charged with two misdemeanors, threatening/intimidating and disorderly conduct.
