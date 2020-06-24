A Fort Mohave woman is dead and her husband now faces charges of murder after an alleged shooting Tuesday night.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to their Fort Mohave residence at about 11 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. Deputies searched the area and soon discovered the victim, identified as 49-year-old Angela R. Olejniczak — who was found to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s husband, identified as Keven S. Olejniczak, 56, was questioned at the scene. After an investigation, detectives said they believe Keven Olejniczak shot his wife several times during an argument in their home. Olejniczak was arrested on charges of second-degree murder.
