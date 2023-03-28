A Fort Mohave man faces more than a decade behind bars after admitting he used an automobile to run down and kill his own father early this year. Isaiha Caril-Hill, 23, pleaded guilty to second degree murder as a plea agreement was entered at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center on Friday, March 24.

Terms of the proposed case resolution require Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle to order a 12-20-year prison term during an April 21 sentencing hearing in Kingman.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.