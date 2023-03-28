A Fort Mohave man faces more than a decade behind bars after admitting he used an automobile to run down and kill his own father early this year. Isaiha Caril-Hill, 23, pleaded guilty to second degree murder as a plea agreement was entered at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center on Friday, March 24.
Terms of the proposed case resolution require Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle to order a 12-20-year prison term during an April 21 sentencing hearing in Kingman.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) outlined the case in detail in its initial press release. The defendant reportedly fled after fatally injuring his father in Golden Valley, but crashed the black SUV he was driving five minutes later at about 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 14.
MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said deputies responding to the rollover in the area of Abrigo Dr. and Egar Rd. arrested Caril-Hill for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and for an unrelated warrant. Caril-Hill said nothing about his father, whose body wasn’t discovered until 15 hours after he ran him down and fled.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Jacobo Chavez said the defendant’s father, Lester Caril, 68, was dead at the scene of the deliberate vehicle strike in the 7900 block of Highway 68. He said the victim suffered multiple significant injuries and fractures to his pelvis, spine and fibula.
Mortensen said Caril-Hill told investigators that he assaulted his dad while the victim was driving along highway 68. She said Caril-Hill further stated that his dad pulled over and got out of the vehicle and that he then used the SUV to run him down before taking flight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.