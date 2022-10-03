A Fort Mohave man was sentenced to 18 months in prison last week on charges of theft of government funds.
According to federal prosecutors in the case, 71-year-old John L. Capps used stolen identities for more than two decades to fraudulently apply for and receive benefits from the Social Security Administration.
According to court records, Capps ultimately stole about $1.36 million through the alleged scheme.
“For nearly two decades, Capps intentionally stole the identities of individuals to gain access to their Social Security benefits,” said Social Security Administration Inspector General Gail Ennis. “This sentence demonstrates that we will continue to hold accountable those who criminally misuse the Social Security numbers of others for their personal gain.”
Capps is expected to serve three years of probation after his release from prison, and has been ordered to pay more than $1.3 million in restitution.
