WASHINGTON – The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe’s power service is getting a major boost in funding for solar energy.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $4 million grant to the Fort Mojave Aha Macav Power Service to develop a new source of clean and renewable energy for the Fort Mojave Reservation through the construction of a 2.3 megawatt solar power system.

