A forum featuring candidates for Lake Havasu City Council and Mohave County Sheriff is scheduled for 6 p.m. today. The forum is hosted by KNTR and the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce.
Because of restrictions on gatherings, the forum will be conducted without a physical audience, but it will be aired live on KNTR Talk 106.3 FM. A video stream will be available at HavasuNews.com.
