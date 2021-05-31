During the month of June, the Havasu Community Health Foundation will be offering individuals 12 and older both shots of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine.
On June 9 the foundation will be offering the first dose of the vaccine from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The second shot will be administered on June 30, again from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The vaccine is free. Havasu Community Health Foundation is located at 84 Acoma Blvd. S. Suite 102. For more information call 928-453-8190.
