Four Lake Havasu City residents were arrested early Thursday morning for drug possession after a search of a Cosnina Drive home.
Detectives from the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, which is part of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, have been conducting an investigation into subjects selling counterfeit narcotic pills throughout Havasu.
On October 14 at about 5:30 a.m., the LHCPD’s SWAT team and the Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the 2100 block of Cosnina Drive. During the search, a variety of counterfeit pills, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and a usable amount of methamphetamine were located, a press release said.
As a result of the investigation, four subjects, all Havasu residents, were arrested.
Jiana Chambers, 29, was charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shanda Barlow, 32, was charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scott Stuart, 30, was charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gerardo Garay, 29, was charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During their initial appearances, all four subjects were held on $25,000 bonds and were transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
