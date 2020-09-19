Four people were arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop on I-40, in the Kingman area. According to Mohave County officials, the group was attempting to transport 89 pounds of methamphetamine, hidden inside their vehicle.
Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement detectives conducted the traffic stop near Mile Post 57. With the help of a K-9 officer at the scene, law enforcement officials say they were able to determine the presence of drugs within. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine allegedly found during a search of the vehicle was a about $3.9 million.
Four passengers in the vehicle, identified as German Alvarado, 22, Abril Arreguin, 28, Marlon Torres, 24 and Moises Moralez-Marquez, 30, were arrested at the scene.
The four suspects have each been charged with counts of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs for sale. As of Friday afternoon, all four remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
