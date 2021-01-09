A group of four ventured into the desert south of Lake Havasu City on Tuesday, for an off-roading adventure that was expected to last an hour. The group was found a day later, having spent the night stranded in 46-degree temperatures few supplies or winter provisions.
According to Mohave County Search and Rescue officials, the group drove to West Mohave Wash, south of Havasu, in two separate off-highway vehicles.
Well into Havasu’s surrounding landscape, officials say one of the off-highway vehicles ran out of fuel.
The group loaded up the second off-highway vehicle, the report said, and traveled for another 15 miles when that vehicle ran out of fuel as well.
Search and rescue officials say the sun had already set by the time the group became stranded. The group was unable to call for help due to a lack of mobile phone reception, and chose to remain in place rather than attempt to travel on foot.
Without a flashlight, group members may have risked becoming separated or injured if they had done so, officials said.
The group included an 81-year-old female, an 80-year-old male, a 62-year-old female and a 61-year-old male. Because their trip was intended to be a short one, officials said, the group did not bring jackets, cold weather gear, food or medications.
At dawn, the group scouted for firewood as one of its members scaled a nearby hilltop to call emergency dispatchers, with clearer mobile phone reception. Search and Rescue officials responded to the group’s location, where they were reportedly found hungry and cold, but unharmed.
The incident followed another case of stranded off-highway recreationists more than a week prior, when an 83-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman reportedly became stranded Dec. 28 while scouting a portion of the Arizona Peace Trail south of the Hualapai Mountains. The couple was rescued on the same evening, also unharmed.
The Lake Havasu City region has long been a playground for off-highway recreation enthusiasts, with dozens of trails to explore. Mohave County Search and Rescue officials advise travelers to stay safe by preparing for unexpected mishaps, and traveling with plenty of supplies regardless of the length of the trip.
