Lake Havasu City had its fourth coronavirus-related death on Monday, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The health department said the death involved a person between the ages of 75 and 85 who was a previously confirmed case and linked to another case. Additionally, six new confirmed cases were reported by the county, including one in Lake Havasu City, one in Bullhead City and four in Kingman. All are in isolation and recovering at home.
Mohave County has reported a total of 145 positive cases, with 36 in Lake Havasu City, 92 in Kingman and 16 in Bullhead. Fifteen people have died from the virus throughout the county. The county has tested 1,261 people, with 1,060 of those cases coming back with negative results and 62 pending.
