Independence Day is sure to look a little different this year amid a pandemic that continues to swell both locally and statewide. Lake Havasu City officials want everyone to stay safe and healthy as the holiday weekend commences.
“The celebration requires an effort from residents and visitors to be responsible and respectful by maintaining physical distance, in accordance with CDC recommendations,” the city wrote in a press release.
The annual fireworks show above Thompson Bay is continuing as scheduled this year, with a start time of 9 p.m. It will last about 15 minutes, and audiences are encouraged to find areas to watch where social distancing is possible.
Fireworks will be synced with music during the show, which can be found on KNTR 980AM.
Signs have also been posted throughout the community by the city “to remind everyone of the need to allow for proper physical distancing, staying home if sick, and the importance of wearing a mask if interacting with others.”
Havasu’s mask mandate went into effect Friday, requiring face coverings to be worn in all public businesses. The proclamation states the mandate will be in effect until at least July 27.
“It is our goal to commemorate America’s independence in a meaningful way, while creating a safe environment for our residents and visitors,” the city wrote.
