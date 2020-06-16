A former Lake Havasu City business owner has signed a plea agreement that could put him in prison for as long as 4 1/2 years.
Once charged with dozens of felony counts of theft, former Offshore Custom Marine owner Tim McDonald has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted fraud.
McDonald was originally accused of defrauding more than 20 former customers of his business. Customers commissioned McDonald to sell their watercraft through consignment — but according to police, McDonald instead closed his business and fled Havasu in 2017. McDonald was later arrested in 2018 when authorities found him living on a houseboat in Newport Beach, California.
According to investigators, McDonald had been operating a Ponzi scheme through his business, using money paid by each customer to provide service to prior customers. When payment by McDonald to his customers became less frequent, and delays became longer, customers filed as many as six civil lawsuits against McDonald prior to his arrest. Each lawsuit accused McDonald of fraud or breach of contract.
McDonald’s trial was initially scheduled to begin last year, with prosecutors subpoenaing 18 of McDonald’s alleged victims — with six expected to give testimony against McDonald per day. But with his alleged victims residing in locations throughout the United States, prosecutors were faced with the challenge of bringing all witnesses against McDonald together at the same time. Failing to do so, seven counts of felony theft against McDonald were dismissed earlier this year.
McDonald stood trial in March, where a jury was unable to reach a verdict on 13 counts of theft against him. He was convicted of one felony count of theft, and prosecutors chose to pursue a new trial against McDonald on the remaining counts.
With the plea agreement signed by McDonald last week, 14 felony counts of theft will be dismissed, and McDonald has pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempted fraud.
According to the plea agreement, McDonald will receive a maximum sentence of 4 1/2 years in prison. He will also be ordered to pay almost $1 million in restitution to 14 of his alleged victims.
McDonald is scheduled to appear July 16 in Mohave County Superior Court for judgment and sentencing. As of Tuesday he remained free from custody on $20,000 bond.
