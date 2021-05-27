and July: Three Lake Havasu Unified School District schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 or younger from June 2 to July 16.
The three schools offering the free meals are Havasupai and Starline Elementary and Oro Grande Classical Academy. Breakfast will be offered from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch will be offered from 11 to 12 p.m.
No enrollment is required to receive the free meals.
