The 17th annual Free Community Dinner is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13, at the Aquatic Center. Two meal sessions are available: Early bird seating begins at 4 p.m., (doors open at 3:30) and the second seating is at 6 p.m., (doors open at 5:45). Both servings are first come, first serve and are limited to 500 people each.
This dinner, hosted by the community for the community, provides a relaxed atmosphere to share a traditional Christmas feast with family, friends and neighbors. Thanks to numerous volunteers, donors, and local business sponsors, this event continues to grow year after year.
The turkeys, donated by Tamarack Neighborhood Watch, are prepared by Shugrue’s Restaurant and the traditional holiday feast is prepared by professional chefs and W.A.V.E. Culinary students. The meal includes turkey, ham, potatoes and gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, vegetables, and choice of pie for dessert.
Santa is making a special appearance at both seatings, with toys for girls and boys, sponsored by the River Riders Motorcycle Club. Picture Perfect Photography, sponsored by Anderson Auto Group, is onsite for both seatings to take one 5x7 portrait for individuals and families to take home for free.
For information, contact the Aquatic/Community Center at 928-453-8686.
