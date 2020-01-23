The Mohave Community College Dental School is offering free dental services to uninsured children ages 4-14. Children will receive a free teeth cleaning, fluoride treatment, sealants and oral hygiene tips.
The event is Feb. 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 928-704-4178 to make an appointment.
“Give Kids a Smile” is offered at MCC’s Bullhead City Campus, 3400 SR 95, Building 900 (Legacy Foundation Allied Health Building 1).
