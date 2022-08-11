Arizona Sonshine will host a free two-day health care clinic in Lake Havasu City next month meant to serve anyone struggling to make ends meet.

Arizona Sonshine is a faith-based non-profit sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. The organization’s first ever event in Havasu is scheduled for Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, located at 100 Park Avenue. The clinic will offer a wide variety of medical, dental, vision, and other services including primary care, medical exams, wound and foot care, diabetic counseling, health and wellness, and naturopathy along with some basic legal counsel, massage therapy, haircuts and child care while their guardian is on the premises.

