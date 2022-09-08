Arizona SonShine

Hundreds of residents from communities throughout the Lake Havasu City area arrive at the city’s Aquatic Center on Thursday, where free medical screenings and services were provided courtesy of Prescott-based Arizona SonShine.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Throngs of Lake Havasu City residents, and visitors from throughout the region gathered at the city’s Aquatic Center on Thursday for the start of Arizona SonShine’s Free Health Care Clinic.

The clinic is the first of its kind in Havasu; with an offering of free dental and primary care, medical exams, care for injuries, optometry, diabetic counseling, naturopathy care - and even free hair appointments for visitors throughout Thursday and Friday, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

