Throngs of Lake Havasu City residents, and visitors from throughout the region gathered at the city’s Aquatic Center on Thursday for the start of Arizona SonShine’s Free Health Care Clinic.
The clinic is the first of its kind in Havasu; with an offering of free dental and primary care, medical exams, care for injuries, optometry, diabetic counseling, naturopathy care - and even free hair appointments for visitors throughout Thursday and Friday, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Thursday morning, the event had already seen hundreds of patients, with lines spanning nearly to the facility’s parking lot.
The event was led by Arizona SonShine, a nonprofit organization under the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church. Arizona SonShine began about eight years ago, according to coordinator Dave Greenlee, to provide care for medically underserved people throughout Arizona and surrounding states.
“We opened the doors at seven, and the line has been steady all the way through,” Greenlee said Thursday morning. “We have nurses, a triage station where they do initial health screenings … some of the people who have come here have a problem that they didn’t even know about.”
According to Greenlee, eye doctors and dentists at the event have seen a great deal of popularity at the event - because either visitors are uninsured for either, or because their existing insurance may not cover those procedures.
“We also have auxiliary things like free haircuts, free massages, and meals donated by local restaurants,” Greenlee said. The event also offers free child care for parents and guardians who are present at the event.
According to Greenlee, the event is expected to see as many as 300 visitors per day, with registration for attendees ending at 1 p.m. Friday.
“So far it’s going very well,” Greenlee said. “A lot of people are really appreciative of the opportunity to get these services, and our volunteers are energetic and eager to help out.”
Phoenix pediatrician Ugonna Woods, who is also a Seventh-Day Adventist, greeted patients at the event.
“We have nurse practitioners and providers from all over Arizona, and one from California,” Woods said. “We do a couple of events per year, with free medical and dental as part of the church.
According to Woods, the faith-based organization has provided similar services in the nation of Columbia, and more recently in the city of Minneapolis.
“It’s a blessing,” Woods said. “We’re excited to go to these events and help people. Some of these people haven’t been able to see a physician or dentist in years. We’re able to do a lot of good and help a lot of people.”
With such a high volume of visitors, Arizona SonShine volunteers will have their work cut out for them through Friday afternoon. Registered nurse Susan Chamberlain has been screening patients since early Thursday, and is confident that volunteers can meet the challenge.
“We usually spend five minutes with each person during triage,” Chamberlain said. “We want to fill the event with patients, especially for dental procedures and vision screenings. And we’re usually pretty quick. We’ve seen a high number of people with high blood pressure, people who are stressed, some with high blood sugar … but the flow at the Aquatic Center is going pretty well.”
Havasu residents in both medical and non-medical fields can still volunteer to help at the event Friday by visiting ArizonaSonShine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.