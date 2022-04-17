A faith-based non-profit is planning its first free healthcare clinic in Lake Havasu City for this fall.
Arizona Sonshine, which is sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist church, has already started organizing its efforts in Havasu – which are expected to provide dental, vision, and other medical services free of charge. The event will be held at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center on Sept. 8 and 9.
Arizona Sonshine was started by a group of healthcare professionals in 2015 to help Arizona citizens who may not otherwise receive needed healthcare services. Joe Fisher, the director of Arizona Sonshine in Havasu, said the clinic in Havasu will be the fifth location in the state to hold a free clinic – following Arizona Sonshine’s clinics already offered in Kingman, Payson, Prescott, and Mesa. He said the clinic in Prescott is held every year, while the others are typically held once every two or three years.
Fisher said he was inspired to bring a similar clinic to Havasu after seeing the success in Kingman where about 470 people were given free medical attention. He said he reached out to the Arizona Sonshine board and they were supportive of starting a free clinic for Havasu.
“I saw how much benefit it had over in Kingman and how many people were served,” Fisher said. “So it is basically an idea we came up with by watching what happened in Kingman.”
Fisher said the main focus of the clinic will be dental care, including exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions. He said vision care will also be a priority with exams and prescription glasses available. He said Arizona Sonshine is also hoping to provide general medical services such a physical exams or diabetic counseling, but that will depend on the number and types of healthcare professionals who volunteer.
“It is our goal with Arizona Sonshine to help those who sometimes have a hard time making ends meet,” Fisher told the City Council during its meeting Tuesday. “I think each of you probably know someone like that. A lot of us aren’t in that category, but as we drive around town we see that there are some who are – 10.5% of our population here in Lake Havasu City are actually considered under the poverty level. Those people have had a hard time since covid started, the increase in cost of living, gas prices, and we could go on and on. Families who have children sometimes have to decide whether they are going to put food on the table or have a tooth pulled or get a new pair of eye glasses. So I think this is a project that will be well received here in our town.”
But Fisher said Arizona Sonshine will need some help from the community in order to make the event a success. He said the clinic in Havasu has already received 30 volunteers to help out during the event, but the clinic will need about 125 volunteers in all.
“That includes healthcare professionals as well as volunteers to help with hospitality, security, kitchen crew and all the different things that we will need,” Fisher said. “We need the volunteers to come from the community to get involved in this. If it is a community project, everybody is going to get excited about it. We are a faith based organization, but we rely on our community. We rely on other churches, and we rely on service organizations and clubs to help us with the funding of this program.”
The projected cost of the clinic in Havasu is $40,000.
“We are getting community involvement, we just have a ways to go,” Fisher said. “We have raised about $10,000, so we just have about $30,000 to go. The money will cover facility rental, insurance, meals for two days, medical, dental and vision services and supplies, advertising and transportation of equipment. All of those things add up.”
Fisher said nobody will be making any money off of the free clinic, as all services are provided on a volunteer basis.
Volunteers can register online at arizonasonshine.com. For more information about the free clinic, contact Fisher at 503-277-3537, or by email at mohaveazosa@gmail.com.
