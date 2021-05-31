To celebrate Pride month, the Mohave County Public Health Department is offering free HIV screens in three Mohave cities.
The first testing event is on June 28 in Lake Havasu City, the second is on June 29 in Bullhead City and the finial screening event is on June 30 in Kingman. All three events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Each person tested during one of the events will be entered to win one of two shirts. Winners will be chosen at random and announced only to the winner.
To schedule an appointment, call or text 928-260-6757.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.