The Lake Havasu Unified School District is partnering with other community organizations to hold three free immunization days over the next few months.
The three events will be held on April 10, May 15 and July 31 at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center from 9 to 1 p.m. The events are for children ages 0 thru 18 with no insurance, private insurance or AHCCCS.
Only one parent or guardian should attend with their child who need an immunization to help with social distancing. Bring insurance card if available and immunization records.
For more information or questions contact Claudia Gonzalez at 928-453-9596.
