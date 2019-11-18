Find out exactly why Lake Havasu City’s climate is so bone-dry on Wednesday.
Doyle Wilson will discuss the geographical and climate forces that come together to create the Mojave Desert when he presents “Is it Really a Dry Heat?” at ASU Havasu. The free lecture is at 109 Santiago Hall at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served beforehand at 4:45 p.m.
Wilson’s discussion will include reasons why there is a desert climate in the Lake Havasu region, a breakdown of local weather elements of the seasons, temperature and trends, precipitation and drought, winds and dew point temperatures. He will also hypothesize on what effects climate change may have in store for the Havasu area.
Wilson is Lake Havasu City’s water resources coordinator and has been teaching part time at ASU since 2013. He came to Havasu in 1999 to teach physical sciences at Mohave Community College, including chemistry, geology, astronomy, environmental science, and meteorology.
His current research includes mapping the bottom of Lake Havasu.
