To help reduce traffic and save on fuel, the Lake Havasu City municipal government is offering free shuttle service to and from Winterfest.
The city is offering two different routes during the event, one that departs from City Hall at 2330 McCulloch Blvd and one that departs from the public parking lot on Capri Lane. Both routes will drop off passengers at the Pima Wash.
According to the city’s Facebook post on both days of Winterfest the first shuttle will depart from city hall at 8:45 a.m. and the final departure from that location will be at 2:45 p.m. At the public parking lot on Capri Lane the first shuttle will depart at 9 a.m. and the final departure is at 3 p.m.
Both routes have an estimated loop time of 15 minutes. The routes are open and free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.