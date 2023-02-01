Transit service

Lake Havasu City Transit Driver Tommy Honeycutt drives the city bus into The Shops in December.

 Today’s News-Herald file

To help reduce traffic and save on fuel, the Lake Havasu City municipal government is offering free shuttle service to and from Winterfest.

The city is offering two different routes during the event, one that departs from City Hall at 2330 McCulloch Blvd and one that departs from the public parking lot on Capri Lane. Both routes will drop off passengers at the Pima Wash.

