After months of toe-dipping, Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation officials say it may be safe to go back in the water. And at the city’s Aquatics and Recreation Center, it starts with this weekend’s Free Family Swim Day.
The event is sponsored every year by the Havasu Elks Lodge, allowing 400 swimmers free entry into the swimming facility. Now Free Family Swim Day makes its return after last year’s hiatus, when it was canceled for the first time in more than a decade due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is the first community event that will be back into the facility,” said Aquatic Supervisor Swan Cooke. “It’s a hot-ticket item, and we’re pretty excited. It’s safe to go back in the water, and we feel very confident in keeping everyone safe.”
According to Cooke, lifeguards at the event will continue to use personal protective equipment while serving the pool’s visitors, and the area is frequently sanitized for visitors’ protection. With a new crew of lifeguards to watch over this weekend’s event, Cooke says safety will be paramount.
“Our number-one priority is, and has always been the safety of the people in this building,” Cooke said Thursday.
This weekend’s Free Family Swim Day will only be the start, according to Cooke.
“We didn’t even get to have swimming lessons last year,” Cooke said. “Our swimming programs will be starting May 11, and I think everything’s going to fill up. We’re really happy to back – It’s nice to see smiling kids, laughter and a sense of normal.”
Free Family Swim Day is scheduled to begin Saturday at noon, with free entry for the event’s first 400 visitors.
For more information, or to inquire about Havasu swim events and programs, call the Aquatic Center at 928-453-8686, or visit www.lhcaz.gov/parks-and-recreation/aquatic-center.
