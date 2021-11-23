Free Thanksgiving meals are being offered in Lake Havasu City at the following locations:
• Calvary Baptist Church, McCulloch Boulevard campus (1605 McCulloch Blvd.), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•Blondzee’s Steakhouse (4501 London Bridge Rd.), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 928-764-2800
• ChaBones/Dustin Runyon Real Estate Team: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (112 London Bridge Rd.)
• R Bar and Grill, 1 p.m. until gone. (3185 Maricopa Ave.)
• Mount Olive Lutheran Church ELCA, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 928-855-2299 for details.
