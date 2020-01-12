The 100th birthday of the 19th Amendment will be celebrated Aug. 18. That’s the ratification anniversary of the law that granted women full citizenship and the right to vote.
In anticipation of that milestone, the Mohave County Library and Friends of the Library are hosting “Hyenas in Petticoats – How Women Struggled Against Every Dirty Trick in the Books to Win the Vote!”
The free lecture is 6 p.m. on Thursday at the library in Lake Havasu City.
Jana Bommersbach, a writer at “True West Magazine,” is the speaker. She will review the enormous effort it took for women to be able to vote. History may downplay suffrage as a footnote in American history, but many view it as the nation’s largest civil rights movement. Western women got the vote long before their Eastern sisters, but don’t tell an Arizona suffragette that she had it easy. Arizona had its own dirty tricks.
Bommersbach exposes it all—the heroines, the heroes and the haters.
Due to possible seating limitations, free tickets are available at the library. Tickets will not be available after 3:30 p.m. on the day of the program. Ticket holders must be seated by 5:45 p.m. At that time, all empty seats will be given away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.