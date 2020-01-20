Fresh from the House impeachment hearings in Washington, Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs is coming to Lake Havasu City next month. He’ll be speaking at the 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner hosted by the Mohave County Republicans Central Committee District III.
The Arizona lawmaker has been at the forefront of the impeachment proceedings in Washington recently, speaking out against the process and those pushing it forward.
“The Democrats have charged President [Donald Trump] with Abuse of Power & Obstruction of Congress - two amorphous charges with no real crimes involved,” he wrote in a tweet Thursday. “Never forget: the Democrats have been looking for a reason to impeach this President since before he was sworn into office.”
Biggs was among a group of House Republicans that stormed House impeachment hearings in October to protest closed-door meetings and demand they be opened.
“If this is about transparency, then open it up if you want the American people to see it,” Biggs said. “Give members access to the transcript, let the media into the room. Let us participate. Failing to do so denies transparency.”
On Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room, he’ll be speaking to Lake Havasu City Republicans. Joining him to speak will be Congressman Paul Gosar, Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and County Supervisor Ron Gould. Melissa Gokmogol, regional field director of the Western Arizona for Trump 2020 Campaign, will be offering the invocation.
In addition to the speakers, the event will also feature music, a gun raffle, live auction and more.
The menu for the evening includes a choice between “garlic roasted chicken breast, topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce” or “prime grade, baseball cut top sirloin beef, topped with 2 grilled jumbo tiger shrimp, nestled on a bed of red wine bordelaise sauce,” according to the event flyer. Each dish will also be served with a vegetable medley and herb-roasted potatoes, followed by a “cherry inspired dessert to honor George Washington’s birthday.”
Registration and social hour will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets for the event are $60 per person, and there are only about 20 left, MCRCC District III Treasurer Kathy Ellsworth estimated as of Thursday afternoon. To purchase tickets, call 928.727.0895 or 928.750.4992. You can also visit the Lake Havasu City Republican Headquarters at 2176 McCulloch Boulevard, open weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
WOW, talk about a major brain trust, Goofy Biggs, Silly Gosar, Chemtrails Kelli and Sad Gould. And they expect you to pay? The mind reels at what that mess will be like, on the upside there will be a gun raffle.
