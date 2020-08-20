The Lake Havasu City man who died after a nearly four-hour standoff with police on Wednesday told a friend over the phone he believed officers had fired at him inside his home.
Daniel Claas said he was asked by police to call Ron Chipman, his friend of more than two decades, after Chipman allegedly barricaded himself inside his Pocahontas Drive home.
“I was talking to him when the shooting happened,” Claas said in a Thursday interview. “I heard loud bangs from his end, and he told me that they had fired at him. He told me that he needed to defend himself.”
Armed with a rifle, the 39-year-old Chipman went outside his home and began firing at the Lake Havasu City police officers and Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies gathered outside his home. They fired back, and he retreated back inside.
Police later found him lying on the floor of his home, where he was treated by medics and taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The confrontation began at about noon Wednesday after a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to serve Chipman with an order of protection in reference to an ongoing custody dispute. According to court records, Chipman had been previously served on June 25 with an affidavit regarding the transfer of custody of his children to their mother.
Police say Chipman displayed a firearm while speaking to the deputy, who retreated from the address and requested support from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
As armed officers gathered on Pocahontas Drive, witnesses say Chipman refused to speak with police or county deputies. Claas was asked by officers to speak to Chipman as an intermediary. But according to Claas, Chipman may have believed officers fired first.
“I’m not 100% that they shot first, but that’s what he said – that he had to defend himself.”
Police say Chipman made irrational statements about wanting to harm President Trump before a Havasu SWAT team approached his residence. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, Chipman fired multiple rounds at officers.
Neighbor Susie Faessler said she was impressed with the way police handled the situation. “I never knew there were so many cops in Havasu, but it seemed like all of them showed up on our street after that,” she said. “They were everywhere. The cops were very calm, going up and down the street … they were doing their job, and they were very professional.”
Claas has known Chipman since Claas moved to Havasu in 2000, and described Chipman as generous, charitable and kind, as well as a loving father. Until this summer, Claas says Chipman shared joint custody of his children. That changed after Chipman began to date another woman. According to Claas, the mother of Chipman’s children suspected possible drug use in the home, and requested full custody of their children from Mohave Superior Court.
“We’ve been best friends since I moved here in 2000. He would do anything for anyone … he was the nicest guy. He would bend over backward for people. His kids were the world to him, and he’d have done anything for them.”
Havasu resident Dave Anderson lived about a block away from the scene, and watched the joint police and sheriff’s operation unfold. As a former Orange County law enforcement officer, Anderson believes law enforcement officials acted with restraint and professionalism during their operation.
“The police and sheriff’s department set up their command post at the intersection of Kicking Horse and Palo Verde,” Anderson said Thursday. “It was a great job by the police and sheriff’s office, and they showed great restraint.”
Bullhead City Police announced Chipman’s death Thursday. It is common practice for investigative responsibilities to be transferred to outside law enforcement agencies for incidents involving armed encounters with Mohave County Police Agencies. The case remains under investigation by the Bullhead City Police Department.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, Bullhead City investigators will need to conduct multiple interviews before they will be able to give a definitive account of the incident. Gray could provide no further information in the case as of Thursday.
Two Lake Havasu City Police officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave as of Thursday, according to Bullhead City Police officials.
