The Lake Havasu City Police Department’s ongoing investigation is a step toward justice for the victim, 37-year-old Stacy J. Hakes. But for those close to Hakes, grief can be a mountain – scaled neither soon, nor with a single step.
Ohio resident Dusty Welch spoke with Today’s News-Herald about the case on Tuesday. Welch, 38, learned of the victim’s death on Easter morning. They were childhood friends.
“We can get to hear what happened and try to understand the pieces,” Welch said. “It’s important … but it doesn’t bring him back. My friend is gone, and I don’t know how this would change it.”
Welch was 12 when he first met Hakes, a fellow BMX enthusiast from Havasu.
“A big part in my memory of him was our childhood,” Welch said. “He was always such a competitive person, but in a good way. He was always younger than the other guys who were riding … but he was always so excited and happy for others. He was happy when he did well, but he was also happy when others did well too.”
Welch and Hakes participated at BMX events throughout the U.S. as children. According to Welch, Hakes had a way of making friends, and lightening spirits with a smile.
When Welch moved from Havasu to Ohio, he says the two inevitably drifted apart.
“I went to college,” Welch said. “We got older, we went through high school together, and kind of drifted apart … but all these years, I’ve never had anything but positive experiences with him.”
With mutual friends and social media, that distance was never too far to reach out. Until one day it was.
“I found out about it that Sunday morning,” Welch said. “A friend called and let me know. I had just messaged him a few weeks before … you just wish you had more time. I think that’s the same for everyone. You always there was more time, but you treasure your friendship together.”
But Welch says it will take time for his grief to truly set in, as his shock slowly fades.
“I’m still comprehending it,” Welch said. “It’s still tough. It’s unfortunate that he’s gone, and I wish the best for his family and friends. For them, this is the tough part now.”
Lake Havasu City resident Janelle Hafty remembered a fun-loving adventurer in their outings on the Colorado River. Despite Hakes’ past narcotics conviction, Hafty says he was a deeply supportive and reliable friend.
“Yes, he made some mistakes in life, but he was always sure to congratulate me and tell me how proud of me he was no matter where life took him. And it’s unfortunate that I didn’t get the chance to tell him in person how proud I am of him.”
After Hakes’ release from prison last September, Hafty says she was glad to be able to see his life unfold for the next seven months. It was a life of possible success, until it ended abruptly earlier this month.
“I got to see him live for the last seven months,” Hafty said. “I got to see his bright smile. I got to see my dear friend be a dad, a son and a productive member of society. I remember my friend for who he was, and not for his mistakes. He will be dearly missed by the Havasu community, in California, and by people all over.”
Hakes’ friends and family are continuing to raise money for memorial services via crowdfunding website GoFundMe.com. As of Tuesday, their effort has received $10,545 of its $12,000 goal from 66 donors. To donate toward the victim’s memorial service, and to help Hakes’ family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-hakes-family-during-this-tough-time.
