Halloween will be a little scarier this year after city officials announced that Lake Havasu City’s annual Fright Night celebration will be canceled.
The late October festival has long offered a gathering spot for trick-or-treaters, young and old, to walk in full costume through Downtown Havasu. It has for years been a source of Halloween fun, but this year, it could be a source of fear during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“A few weeks ago we determined that we won’t be moving forward with Fright Night,” said Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski. “Due to everything going on related to the coronavirus, the number of people and the difficulty people will have maintaining social distancing, we will not be holding it this year. And future event organizers will need to come up with detailed plans to ensure the safety of their guests.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.