The Agave Business Park south of the airport is now full after Frito Lay purchased the last 3.13 acres from the Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development to open up a local distribution center.
The PED has been working with real estate company Crosland Barns of South Carolina, which served as a site selector for Frito Lay, for several months in order to finalize the deal. PED Director James Gray told the City Council on Tuesday that until now the PED has been limited in the details they can give due to a non-disclosure agreement. But Gray said that the Frito Lay is now ready to announce its plans after officially purchasing the property, and obtaining all of the building permits for construction of the distribution center.
“They have already partially dropped their steel building,” Gray said. “That will provide 12 to 18 full time employees in the first year. It provides a great wage, and healthcare. So we are looking forward to that.”
Gray said Frito Lay, which is a subsidiary of PepsiCo, plans to use the center as a hub for distribution throughout Lake Havasu City only, and it will use Sprinter vans to deliver its wide variety of snacks throughout the community.
In September Gray told Today’s News-Herald that the PED was planning to sell the 3.13 acres of land on Whelan Drive for $150,000. The PED had valued the land at $544,000 but discounted the property by $300,000 – $25,000 for each job being created – and an additional $94,000 discount because the property has unbuildable land that may be needed if the Lake Havasu City Airport’s runway protection zone ever needs to expand.
With the announcement of Frito Lays distribution center, the Agave Business Park is now completely full. Romer Beverage has been in the park for 10 years now, while Allo Communications and Frito Lay have moved into the area within the last year.
Gray said the business park is a total of 19 acres, but due to drainage issues and the design of the area there turned out to be only about 11 to 13 acres of buildable land in the park.
