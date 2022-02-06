KINGMAN – Firefighters are often seen as heroes by the public as they put their lives on the line for the community on any given day. With their job carrying such a heavy weight, sometimes a supportive paw is brought in to help soothe the anxiety that comes with such a demanding profession.
The Mohave County Animal Shelter has for years partnered with the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation, whose goal is to expand service dog programs for military veterans and first responders. While the onset of the partnership saw no shortage of sheltered Mohave County animals go to local veterans, they are now increasingly being sent to fire agencies to assist first responders.
“We have started providing service dogs, peer support dogs, for fire departments in the last few years,” said Tom Tackett of the foundation and president of Tackett Service Dogs. “It’s something we have wanted to do for a long time.”
Tackett said the foundation now has dogs working with the fire agencies for the city and county of Los Angeles. There are also dogs with fire agencies in Sacramento and Anaheim, with several other agencies looking to participate as well.
“It’s primarily the same in every way except the serve dogs perform tasks that mitigate the handlers’ disability,” Tackett said of providing animals for support as opposed to service. “Our peer support dogs are highly trained as well, but they do not perform tasks because that’s not their job.”
Instead, these animals help first responders emotionally at critical incidences. For example, the 2020 Bobcat Fire in California’s Angeles National Forest resulted in the death of a smoke jumper, which are specially trained wildland firefighters who drop into fires to provide an initial attack in remote areas.
“When the rest of the team came back into base camp, they called out Echo, a peer support dog for L.A. county fire,” Tackett said. “These guys came in very upset and frustrated, really heartbroken that one of their brothers was killed. They came in and didn’t want to talk to anyone there. So Echo was turned loose and she went running over; they were down on the ground hugging and crying on her, just letting it out with Echo.”
The animals’ handlers are also trained in counseling, which Tackett says opens the door for first responders to release their frustration and anger.
“The dog goes in and just breaks down the barriers of these macho men and women,” Tackett said. “The cumulative trauma, what it is referred to that these men and women experience, builds up to where it can cause Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety and frustration. We’re finding out that the dogs help more than anything. The counseling is great and needed, but the dogs open up that barrier and break it down to where these men and women will talk about these experiences and release some of that pressure.”
While dogs come to the Patriotic Service Dog foundation from all over, there have recently been four from the Mohave County Animal Shelter brought into the program, one of which is already on the job.
That dog is named Kingman, and is already on the job as a certified peer support dog for the Huntington Beach Fire Department. Kingman had the qualities the foundation looks for, including being friendly, self-confident and non-aggressive.
“We usually have an impression immediately when a dog comes in regarding those attributes that are most desired for these jobs,” said Nicole Mangiameli, shelter manager. “When they walk through the doors and they are beyond friendly, and there are other dogs nearby and we can see they’re not aggressive toward the other dogs and not shying away.”
According to Tackett, not one veteran who has received an animal through the foundation has committed suicide, which coincides with the foundation’s motto “22 to zero,” speaking to how 22 veterans take their own life each day. With Tackett saying that more firefighters die by suicide than on the job, the hope is for a similar result as was realized with veterans.
“It’s immensely gratifying to see our dogs in action that went from homeless to happy and are now changing lives,” Mangiameli said. “Literally changing lives.”
