A Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company plans to build and operate a warehouse facility that will store and distribute frozen products, mostly food and beverage items, at a 92-acre site in the Griffith Energy Industrial Corridor, about 45 miles north of Lake Havasu City. The Tippmann Group Interstate Warehousing venture is a three generation, family-owned company that’s been in business for more than 50 years.
John Tippmann III, Vice President for Sales, said his grandfather started a construction company that found a niche in cold storage. Tippmann Group owns and operates 8 other cold storage warehouse facilities in 6 other states, and has also built similar facilities for its customers and competitors all over the country.
Tippmann said construction of its northwest Arizona facility will likely begin after Thanksgiving and be completed and in operation the last quarter of 2023. He said the 273,000 sq. ft. facility will provide about 50 jobs initially but that the workforce could grow to 250 people or more if the building expands to 1-million sq. ft. like its sister facility in Indiana.
Tippmann explained the Arizona operation will serve as its western hub of distribution for custom built orders.
``If you can picture 100 different customers bringing truckloads of product to us. We pool that stuff together and we do a pallet from this customer and a pallet from this customer and we consolidate the load, build it and ship it to a DC (distribution center),” Tippmann said. ``We’ll probably send trucks all the way up to Seattle and we’ll probably send trucks all the way over to Dallas.”
Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach said she is very pleased that the Tippmann Group chose its site, right off Interstate 40.
``It’s very exciting and very refreshing,” Ursenbach said. ``Most of what I work with eventually comes. It may take a few years though. This company I’ve been working strongly with for the last several months but they’ve been looking for 3.5 years.”
Tippmann said the area highway network is an attraction, but that local land affordability and labor pool analysis were also key factors in choosing Arizona. He said the company takes pride in providing a desirable workplace culture.
``We want employees that want to come to work and enjoy the place they’re working at, instead of people that just come because it’s a job,” Tippmann said.
A water provision agreement for the Tippmann Group will be considered at next Monday’s Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting. Tippmann said it’s not a water intensive operation, but that some water is required simply to cool chillers that freeze the warehouse to 0 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.