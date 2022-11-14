Tippmann Group

The Tippmann Group says its frozen food plant will be located on 92 acres in the Griffith Energy Industrial Corridor.

 Submitted

A Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company plans to build and operate a warehouse facility that will store and distribute frozen products, mostly food and beverage items, at a 92-acre site in the Griffith Energy Industrial Corridor, about 45 miles north of Lake Havasu City. The Tippmann Group Interstate Warehousing venture is a three generation, family-owned company that’s been in business for more than 50 years.

John Tippmann III, Vice President for Sales, said his grandfather started a construction company that found a niche in cold storage. Tippmann Group owns and operates 8 other cold storage warehouse facilities in 6 other states, and has also built similar facilities for its customers and competitors all over the country.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.