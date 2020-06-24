With outside temperatures well into the triple digits this summer, a new McCulloch Boulevard business is providing Lake Havasu City’s visitors and residents with some refreshing entertainment.
Desert Blades opened Saturday on McCulloch Boulevard, and visitors have already taken an interest. With almost 8,000 square feet of floor space and inside temperatures less than 60 degrees, the new ice skating rink could offer a unique opportunity for visitors in Havasu’s summer months.
“Business has been slow to start,” Desert Blades General Manager Alex Wickstom said Wednesday. “We’re working on advertising the business … we originally wanted to open in March, but it wasn’t good timing. Now we’re trying to get the word out.”
The new indoor skating rink is located at 2030 McCulloch Blvd, a building once occupied by The Salvation Army’s Family Thrift store. Desert Blades held a soft opening Saturday, and owners are still weighing their options for a grand opening. The new business is owned by part-time Havasu residents Raymond and Lisa Brogan, who have traditionally provided ice skating at the London Bridge Resort throughout Havasu’s annual Christmas Festival of Lights celebration.
According to Wickstrom, Desert Blades’ new owners hope to expand their business in the future.
“We’re not stopping here,” Wickstrom said. “We want to make this business very large. We want it to be a place for parents, kids and teens – A nice, safe place for everyone to hang out and have fun.”
With skates available to rent at the facility, about a dozen customers took to the ice on Wednesday — including those who specifically traveled to Havasu this week for such a unique opportunity.
“I usually do my shopping in Havasu,” said Bouse resident Netera Lemaster. “I saw on Facebook that this place was open, and came to see it. It’s been so long since I’ve done this … The last time I went ice skating was on a grade school field trip. It’s wonderful that we don’t have that far to do things like this.”
The new skating rink will be open 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Admission will cost $5 per hour for children 5 years old or younger. Admission is $10 per hour for children 6 to 12, and $12 per hour for people older than 13.
