A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested during a traffic stop Monday evening, when officers allegedly identified her as a fugitive from Minnesota.
Police stopped 20-year-old Sydney K. Anderson on London Bridge Road when she was allegedly seen driving without her headlights on at about 11:15 p.m.
While verifying Anderson’s identity, police say a records search found her to have a fully-extraditable warrant out of Goodhue County, Minnesota, on two counts of obstructing a criminal investigation.
Anderson was arrested at the scene, and as of Thursday, she remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond, pending extradition to Minnesota.
