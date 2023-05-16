Joseph Sheble

Joseph P. Sheble.

A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week at a fast food restaurant near the city’s Basha’s location, after officers learned of a felony warrant for his arrest.

On May 10, Lake Havasu City patrol officers allegedly observed a man and woman in the shopping center’s parking lot, on the 3200 block of Maricopa Avenue. Officers recognized the woman, who has not been identified by police, from prior police contacts. Her companion was believed to be 29-year-old Joseph P. Sheble, who was known to have warrants for his arrest.

