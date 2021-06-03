An alleged fugitive from justice was arrested Monday in Mohave Valley during a traffic stop.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Topock resident Shawn K. Rapp, 41, was found in his vehicle with a fresh cut on his abdomen and a broken glass smoking pipe on the passenger floorboard of his vehicle.
Deputies detained Rapp at the scene, and a records check showed that his driver’s license had been suspended. Deputies also learned of a felony warrant for Rapp’s arrest out of Washington State.
Sheriff’s officials say Rapp admitted to breaking the glass pipe when deputies stopped him, and further admitted to possession of a vial containing two grams of methamphetamine in his underwear.
Rapp was transported to Mohave County Jail on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Thursday, Rapp remained in custody, pending possible extradition.
