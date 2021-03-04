A wanted Lake Havasu City resident was arrested in California last month after failing to appear in court for a stabbing case that began last year.
Filiberto Chacon, 39, is now being held without bail at Kern County’s Lerdo Pretrial Facility. He is scheduled to appear at a hearing next Friday before he is extradited back to Mohave County. The details of Chacon’s arrest last month were not made public as of Wednesday evening.
Chacon was arrested Aug. 15 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he stabbed a victim multiple times with a kitchen knife at his residence on the 2400 block of Palisades Drive. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but ultimately survived.
The defendant was released from Mohave County Jail last year on $10,000. According court records, Chacon was scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Feb. 11 for a change of plea hearing in the case. When he failed to appear in court, a bench warrant was issued for Chacon’s arrest by Mohave Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho.
According to prosecutors, Chacon has been convicted of multiple felony counts from 2011 to 2018, including charges of resisting arrest, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors argued last year for a higher bond while Chacon was in custody, and are expected to pursue harsher sentencing against Chacon as a repetitive offender under Arizona statute.
