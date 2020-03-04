A Lake Havasu City man wanted in Mississippi on charges of child molestation was arrested last week, when officers allegedly found him to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Two juveniles were in his care at the time of his arrest.
On Feb. 28, witnesses allegedly reported a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of State Route 95 and North Palo Verde Boulevard. According to the report, officers located the vehicle on McCulloch Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop. Police say the vehicle’s interior smelled strongly of alcohol.
The driver, identified as Havasu resident Michael H. McCoy, 43, was asked to exit the vehicle. According to police, McCoy was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests, and was taken into custody at the scene.
Officers allegedly identified McCoy by the driver’s license in his wallet, the report said. McCoy allegedly told officers the wallet and identification within weren’t his own, and he found the wallet. It wasn’t immediately clear from police reports how the children were affiliated with McCoy, but they identified McCoy to officers by name. A records check showed a warrant for McCoy’s arrest out of Prentiss County, Mississippi.
McCoy was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where officers attempted to test his breath to determine his level of intoxication. According to police, McCoy consented to the test, but only feigned blowing into the device by “humming.”
“This DUI is the least of my worries,” McCoy allegedly told officers.
Officers obtained a warrant to draw samples of McCoy’s blood to be tested. He has been charged with obstruction of justice, aggravated DUI, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and failure to present identification to law enforcement.
As of Monday, McCoy remained in custody at Mohave County Jail, and now awaits extradition to Mississippi.
