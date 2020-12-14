Hopes for an open classroom and a return to school full-time will be postponed next semester, as the Lake Havasu Unified School District continues to maintain “hybrid” learning at Thunderbolt Middle School and Lake Havasu High School.
School officials planned for a reopening of full-time classes at the high school and middle school in January. But according to Superintendent Rebecca Stone, the “hybrid” model will see continued use for the spring semester.
The “hybrid” model maintains a combination of in-person and online classes, in alternating shifts, to maximize classrooms’ ability to socially distance students throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The “hybrid” class model has been used at the high school and middle school since Oct. 12.
“We’ll be maintaining our current model,” Stone said Monday. “We’ve sent families a letter saying that we will continue hybrid learning when we come back in January. The Mohave County Health Department has looked at the rate of transmission in our schools, and based on the numbers we have, they don’t feel there’s more of a risk than we’ve already seen.”
In a Dec. 9 letter to parents, Stone warned of a rising number of coronavirus cases throughout Mohave County, and advised parents to take caution. She announced that the number of required quarantine days for children who came into contact with the coronavirus would be reduced from 14 days to 10 days. Quarantined children who tested negative for the virus after five days would be allowed back to class within eight days, she said.
“Please continue to keep students who are exhibiting any symptoms of coronavirus home until they are fever-free for 24 hours and any other symptoms have improved,” Stone wrote.
According to Stone, changes will be made to the high school’s “hybrid” classroom model in January. The details of those changes are expected to be released this week.
