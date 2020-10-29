The Lake Havasu Museum of History is going all out for Dia De Los Muertos this year.
The museum’s new Executive Director, Hannah Rangel, has made the popular Mexican tradition the focus of her first big attempt at community outreach after about two months on the job. The festivities began at the museum last week with several workshops teaching people how to make tissue flowers, papel picado and sugar skulls. The fun at the Museum continues tonight with a movie night featuring the Disney film Coco at 5 p.m., Ghoul’s Night Out on Halloween which promises to be a kid-friendly night of crafts, candy and spooky fun, and wrapping up with an Ofrenda Ceremony from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.
Rangel said one of her first goals as the museum director is to attempt to reach out to different communities and age groups in Havasu, and Dia De Los Muertos is a good opportunity to do both.
“There is a Mexican population here,” she said. “I want that population to be able to come, learn about the history of Havasu, and to feel a place here and they have a home here.”
Rangel said the Dia De Los Muertos plans in Havasu are modeled after one of her first professional endeavors in the museum business more than 20 years ago.
“We started in a museum by doing a little educational plan in the (Las Vegas) Children’s Museum and we build several different Ofrendas, so this is something I’ve done many times,” Rangel said. “It picked up every year and in about the third year the county picked up on it and it is a huge celebration over there now. I think it is in its 22nd year there.”
A brief history
Dia De Los Muertos was originally an Aztec tradition.
The Aztecs believed that their ancestors would return home on the backs of monarch butterflies, so the practice evolved around the migration of the butterflies through present-day Mexico. Rangel said the paths and Ofrendas were adorned with marigolds, cempasúchil as the Aztecs called it, to attract the butterflies to the area.
The Ofrendas are also adorned with decorated sugar skulls with the name of the deceased person written on the forehead, along with all of that person’s favorite foods, drinks, and more.
“It is about putting things that are familiar to that particular person that you are celebrating to remind them of things that they loved about home, and to make them feel loved and replenished on their visit,” Rangel said.
Rangel said the Ofrendas are not alters for worship, but rather an invitation for ones loved ones to come home.
When the Spanish came and converted the Aztecs to Catholicism they initially outlawed the practice but Dia De Los Muertos celebrations continued in secret. Eventually the tradition was accepted by the church and moved to the Catholic holiday of All Saints Day.
A different outlook on death
With bright colors, sugar skulls, song, dancing and laughter the Dia De Los Muertos tradition takes a unique approach to the difficult topic of death that seems foreign to most Americans.
“When I saw it in Mexico it was a glorious occasion – a celebration of death,” Rangel said. “In my experience, we do not celebrate death. We mourn it, we grieve for it, we wear black. But by doing this from the time you are a child until you are an adult, this is a time for story telling of your ancestors or your great grandparents who you might have been too young to hear about what they did, what was successful in their lives, or funny stories. It is about remembering your ancestors and getting to know them so they are never forgotten.”
After the Ofrenda, Dia De Los Muertos participants head to the cemetery where they visit the graves of loved ones, clean up their grave sites, and continue the party.
“This is a vibrant celebration with music, song, and dance,” Rangel said. “I think it’s a very good way to prep for death because that is the one thing that we are afraid of and children are afraid of. But in reality it is the one thing that is completely inevitable.”
