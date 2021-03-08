Starline Elementary School recently received new updated playground equipment funded by the second portion of the 2016 bond passed by Lake Havasu City voters.
Starline was built in 1974 and some of the original playground equipment from the time was refurbished and used as parts in the new equipment.
Students and staff held a grand opening ceremony last Tuesday where the Starline PTA provided bubbles for students to celebrate.
How very cool! Enjoy, kids!
