Heading into their 14th year of hosting their largest fundraiser is the Women’s Network Exchange of Arizona. This Saturday’s Annual Shopping Extravaganza is regarded as the fundraiser that helps support their Women’s Scholarship Fund.
Each summer, the Lake Havasu City-based nonprofit organization distributes between two to four scholarships to women over the age of 19 who reside in Mohave or La Paz counties. Eligible women each have to undergo an application process that examines the needs present in their situation.
In addition to providing the women with financial help, the scholarship allows awardees to gain an honorary membership into their nonprofit, says Connie Hess, the group’s treasurer.
“We are happy to consider students who are attempting to further their education, women who are working to advance their careers through continued education, and women who are returning to the workforce,” Hess explained.
Money raised during Saturday’s shopping event will be used for the scholarship fund when the awards are distributed in June of next year.
This year’s fundraiser will welcome over 200 attendees with chances to shop at multiple vendors including Pampered Chef and DoTerra Oils. Janet Cruz, the group’s newly-elected president, adds that a 50/50 raffle totaling $500 will go to a lucky winner. Raffle tickets for the drawing can be purchased at the event for $10.
“It’s wonderful to see this traditional event with a modern twist and a fun day for shopping happen this year,” Cruz said. “WNEA is a group of women in business who support other female business owners in business and in life.”
The Annual Shopping Extravaganza will be held at the Aquatic Center’s Relics and Rods Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
