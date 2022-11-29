4th year of the Women’s Network Exchange of Arizona’s Annual Shopping Extravaganza

This Saturday will mark the 14th year of the Women’s Network Exchange of Arizona’s Annual Shopping Extravaganza. The event raises money for their Women’s Scholarship Fund that is used to support local women with furthering their education and expanding their business skills.

 Courtesy of Janet Cruz

Each summer, the Lake Havasu City-based nonprofit organization distributes between two to four scholarships to women over the age of 19 who reside in Mohave or La Paz counties. Eligible women each have to undergo an application process that examines the needs present in their situation.

