A Colorado woman has been cited and a 3-year-old child is recovering this week after suffering serious injuries from an attack by an unleashed dog at London Bridge Beach.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the incident occurred while the dog’s owner and the child’s parents sat together at the beach Wednesday afternoon. The child played with the dog, a 6-year-old mastiff-Rotweiller mix, until the animal suddenly bit the victim’s face.
The child was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and then flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for emergency medical treatment after the attack. The dog’s owner was cited last week on misdemeanor charges related to letting an animal roam without a leash, in violation of Lake Havasu City ordinance.
According to a new GoFundMe campaign started to aid the victim and his family, the victim has had at least one emergency surgery which required about 200 stitches, and more surgeries could follow. With medical bills already amounting to almost $100,000, family friend Emily Swingley says help for the family will be desperately needed.
“This family would greatly appreciate your continued prayers and support, and if you feel in your heart to donate, please do,” Swingley posted Thursday on GoFundMe. “Any amount would be such a blessing for them.”
As of Monday, the effort received 52 donations amounting to $4,040 of the campaign’s $20,000 goal.
To donate to the victim’s recovery and medical costs, visit www.gofundme.com/f/rusty-cooper-recovery.
Three irresponsible adults should be charged for putting that baby in danger! This poor little one will be scared for life and the suffering is unimaginable! "Oh, my dog is gentle", BS!
